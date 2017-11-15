Police: Man left 2 children in SUV while inside a Fort Myers strip club

FORT MYERS, Fla. A Fort Myers man faces two charges of child neglect after allegedly leaving two children unattended in an SUV while visiting a strip club Thursday night.

Willie Lee Jordan Jr., 23, is accused of leaving two children inside a car while at Scarlett’s Cabaret on Fowler Avenue.

Police say a woman called 911 after hearing children crying inside a vehicle in the Scarlett’s parking lot.

After an announcement inside the club, Jordan returned to the car where a manager from Scarlett’s was able to get an older child in the SUV to unlock the door.

Department of Children and Families was contacted and is conducting an investigation.