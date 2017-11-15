Naples man uncertain about future after missing DACA deadline

NAPLES, Fla. A man brought to the U.S. when he was 12 years old is fighting to stay in the one place he calls home.

Julio Acevedo, of Naples, missed the deadline given for a final renewal under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals after experiencing problems with the application process.

“I’m really worried and it makes me feel angry in a way,” Acevedo said. “I’m doing what’s expected of me and doing things the right way, and I’m being shutdown.”

WINK News reporter John-Carlos Estrada spoke to Acevedo about his uncertain future and possible deportation.

