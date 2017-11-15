Forum to discuss McGregor Blvd. construction

FORT MYERS, Fla. Residents will have an opportunity to voice their concerns about ongoing McGregor Boulevard construction.

The city is holding a public workshop Thursday to provide information, answer questions and receive input on a portion of the renovation efforts, according to city officials.

Five existing medians are being reconstructed at the following intersections:

Caloosa Drive and Grace Avenue

Wales Drive and Sunbury Drive

Jefferson Avenue and Burtwood Drive

Vesper Drive and Meadow Park Lane

Carlene Avenue and Biltmore Drive

MORE: Fort Myers residents dread more McGregor Blvd. construction

The City will also implement eight new landscape medians at the following intersections:

Lynwood Avenue and Cordova Avenue

Cordova Avenue and Linhart Avenue

Alcazar Avenue and Alhambra Drive

Coconut Drive and Coconut Court

Maravilla Avenue and Hanton Avenue

Florida Avenue and Gasparilla Drive

The north entrance of Fort Myers Country Club and Shadow Lane

Arthur Avenue and Morningside Drive

The construction is designed to the following along McGregor from Poinciana Avenue to Colonial Boulevard:

Replace storm drains

Replace existing pipes

Resurface roads

Replace sidewalks

Replace signs

Revamp crosswalks to add striping and comply with Americans With Disabilities Act accommodations

MORE: Partial McGregor Blvd. closure begins Monday morning

The workshop will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Building A of the Covenant Presbyterian Church on 2439 McGregor Blvd.

For more information, visit the project’s website.