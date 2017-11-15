Forum to discuss McGregor Blvd. construction

Published: November 15, 2017 2:46 PM EST

FORT MYERS, Fla. Residents will have an opportunity to voice their concerns about ongoing McGregor Boulevard construction.

The city is holding a public workshop Thursday to provide information, answer questions and receive input on a portion of the renovation efforts, according to city officials.

Five existing medians are being reconstructed at the following intersections:

  • Caloosa Drive and Grace Avenue
  • Wales Drive and Sunbury Drive
  • Jefferson Avenue and Burtwood Drive
  • Vesper Drive and Meadow Park Lane
  • Carlene Avenue and Biltmore Drive

MORE: Fort Myers residents dread more McGregor Blvd. construction

The City will also implement eight new landscape medians at the following intersections:

  • Lynwood Avenue and Cordova Avenue
  • Cordova Avenue and Linhart Avenue
  • Alcazar Avenue and Alhambra Drive
  • Coconut Drive and Coconut Court
  • Maravilla Avenue and Hanton Avenue
  • Florida Avenue and Gasparilla Drive
  • The north entrance of Fort Myers Country Club and Shadow Lane
  • Arthur Avenue and Morningside Drive

The construction is designed to the following along McGregor from Poinciana Avenue to Colonial Boulevard:

  • Replace storm drains
  • Replace existing pipes
  • Resurface roads
  • Replace sidewalks
  • Replace signs
  • Revamp crosswalks to add striping and comply with Americans With Disabilities Act accommodations

MORE: Partial McGregor Blvd. closure begins Monday morning

The workshop will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Building A of the Covenant Presbyterian Church on 2439 McGregor Blvd.

For more information, visit the project’s website.

Writer:Rachel Ravina
winknews