Forum to discuss McGregor Blvd. construction
FORT MYERS, Fla. Residents will have an opportunity to voice their concerns about ongoing McGregor Boulevard construction.
The city is holding a public workshop Thursday to provide information, answer questions and receive input on a portion of the renovation efforts, according to city officials.
Five existing medians are being reconstructed at the following intersections:
- Caloosa Drive and Grace Avenue
- Wales Drive and Sunbury Drive
- Jefferson Avenue and Burtwood Drive
- Vesper Drive and Meadow Park Lane
- Carlene Avenue and Biltmore Drive
MORE: Fort Myers residents dread more McGregor Blvd. construction
The City will also implement eight new landscape medians at the following intersections:
- Lynwood Avenue and Cordova Avenue
- Cordova Avenue and Linhart Avenue
- Alcazar Avenue and Alhambra Drive
- Coconut Drive and Coconut Court
- Maravilla Avenue and Hanton Avenue
- Florida Avenue and Gasparilla Drive
- The north entrance of Fort Myers Country Club and Shadow Lane
- Arthur Avenue and Morningside Drive
The construction is designed to the following along McGregor from Poinciana Avenue to Colonial Boulevard:
- Replace storm drains
- Replace existing pipes
- Resurface roads
- Replace sidewalks
- Replace signs
- Revamp crosswalks to add striping and comply with Americans With Disabilities Act accommodations
MORE: Partial McGregor Blvd. closure begins Monday morning
The workshop will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Building A of the Covenant Presbyterian Church on 2439 McGregor Blvd.
For more information, visit the project’s website.
|Writer:
|Rachel Ravina
winknews