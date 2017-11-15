Fort Myers woman found guilty of lying to firearms dealers

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A federal jury has found Victoria Louise Whidden, 26, of Fort Myers, guilty on two counts of providing a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer.

Whidden faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison. Documents show on October 25, 2016, Whidden provided a false statement to Fort Myers firearms dealer Shoot Straight, to buy two AK-47 rifles.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Additionally she provided a false statement to EBS Arms in Cape Coral, on October 31, 2016, in an attempt to buy three AK-47 rifles. Whidden misrepresented her current address at both gun stores.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. It is prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Simon R. Eth.

The Justice Department says this case is prosecuted as part of the DOJ’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide, crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts.