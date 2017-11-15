Forever 21 credit card data breached

MIAMI (CBSMiami) Forever 21 has launched an investigation into credit card data breaches at some of its stores.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles-based retailer said a report from a “third party” sparked the investigation of its payment card systems involving card transactions in Forever 21 stores from March 2017 to October 2017.

“Because of the encryption and tokenization solutions that Forever 21 implemented in 2015, it appears that only certain point-of-sale devices in some Forever 21 stores were affected when the encryption on those devices was not operating,” the statement says.

MORE: What to consider before cancelling a credit card

There’s a silver lining for shoppers who use cards with chips. Those cards make it more difficult for criminals to obtain information, as opposed to cards that are swiped.

Forever 21 says it is too early to provide further details on the investigation. They expect to provide an update once they get details on the specific stores and time frames that may have been involved.

MORE: Forever 21 apologizes for offensive t-shirt design

Forever 21 says customers should closely monitor their card statements, and they should immediately call their bank if they notice any suspicious activity.

“Because the investigation is continuing, complete findings are not available, and it is too early to provide further details on the investigation,” the statement says. “Forever 21 expects to provide an additional notice as it gets further clarity on the specific stores and timeframes that may have been involved.”

Customers can get more information by visiting Forever 21’s website.