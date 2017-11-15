First bite offers gourmet eats to help SWFL’s furry friends

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. Southwest Florida residents can savor a meal and help animals at the same time Wednesday at First Bite Menu release party.

The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz of Bonita Springs dealership on 14610 Tamiami Trail N.

Tickets range from $85 or $125 for VIP tickets, and proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Naples and the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

Visit the event’s website for more information.