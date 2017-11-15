Firefighters battle 5-alarm warehouse blaze in St. Louis

FIVE-ALARM FIRE: A warehouse is ablaze in St. Louis, Missouri. Posted by WINK News on Wednesday, November 15, 2017

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) St. Louis firefighters are on the scene of a five-alarm warehouse fire in the 3900 block of Park.

The fire started in the basement of the building, where a significant amount of magnesium is stored.

Operations ongoing as 80 #firefighters working to extinguish. One story warehouse; one block by half block w/fire in the basement. Reports of a large quantity of magnesium in the basement. One worker transported urgently; smoke inhalation. #STLCity https://t.co/1yQpOB9zhQ — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) November 15, 2017

The call went out about 10:30 a.m.