Firefighters battle 5-alarm warehouse blaze in St. Louis

FIVE-ALARM FIRE: A warehouse is ablaze in St. Louis, Missouri.

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) St. Louis firefighters are on the scene of a five-alarm warehouse fire in the 3900 block of Park.

The fire started in the basement of the building, where a significant amount of magnesium is stored.

The call went out about 10:30 a.m.