Firefighters battle 5-alarm warehouse blaze in St. Louis

FIVE-ALARM FIRE: A warehouse is ablaze in St. Louis, Missouri.
Posted by WINK News on Wednesday, November 15, 2017
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) St. Louis firefighters are on the scene of a five-alarm warehouse fire in the 3900 block of Park.
The fire started in the basement of the building, where a significant amount of magnesium is stored.
Operations ongoing as 80 #firefighters working to extinguish. One story warehouse; one block by half block w/fire in the basement. Reports of a large quantity of magnesium in the basement.
One worker transported urgently; smoke inhalation. #STLCity https://t.co/1yQpOB9zhQ
— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) November 15, 2017
The call went out about 10:30 a.m.
2nd Alarm Warehouse Fire – 3900blk of Park https://t.co/tdAnOGUlgN
— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) November 15, 2017