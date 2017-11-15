Family remembers teen killed in East Naples hit-and-run

NAPLES, Fla. The family of 13-year-old Shayden Colvin held a vigil Wednesday to remember his life.

Colvin was killed Friday night in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bicycle near East Naples Middle School. Pedro Silva-Diaz, 32, was arrested after the collision and remains in custody on $100,500 bond.

Colvin’s parents found solace in the stuffed pig named Jack that Colvin used to carry around.

“It’s always been Shayden and Jack,” mother Niki Colvin said. “… Once, he was at the hospital and his brother came home and got Jack. He was like, ‘Jack has to be here when he wakes up.'”

Shayden Colvin radiated joy, his parents said. He was active his Boy Scout troop, and he loved sports and making new friends.

“He was the epitome of love and of kindness,” his mother said.

That’s how his family will remember him. And they hope they continue to hear stories from his friends.

“That showed how much he touched your life as much as he’s touched ours,” father Todd Colvin said.

Several hundred were expected at the vigil.