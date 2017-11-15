Family, friends remember Naples crash victim as ‘good human’

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. The family and friends of a 23-year-old man killed in a crash Saturday on Livingston Road remember him as “a good human.”

Brandon Anderson, of Naples, was in a 2017 Nissan Sentra stopped at the intersection of Livingston Road and Carlton Lakes Boulevard when a 72-year-old woman driving in a Toyota Highlander entered the intersection and hit the left side of the Nissan.

Anderson was pronounced dead at North Collier Hospital, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Anderson was headed home that night after leaving a local Naples church, where he often volunteered.

Anderson’s mother and father, Angella and Barry, say his charm captivated everyone around him.

“He truly loved helping people and he didn’t need to know them to help them,” Angella said. “He was such a good human.”

Anderson was working on becoming a marine.

“We were buddies. We weren’t just father and son, we were buddies, and I lost my best friend,” Barry said.

While Anderson’s family and friends are holding their memories close, Barry has a message to all drivers.

“Pay attention,” he said.

