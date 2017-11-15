Estero extends medical marijuana dispensary ban

ESTERO, Fla. A ban on medical marijuana dispensaries in Estero will remain in effect, a village spokesperson said Wednesday.

Estero Village Council voted Wednesday to extend the ban, which had been due to expire.

The village is one of six Southwest Florida municipalities to ban medical marijuana dispensaries:

Collier County (Ban runs through 2017)

Charlotte County: (Ban runs indefinitely. County commissioners would have to vote to repeal it.)

Bonita Springs (Ban runs through February 2018)

Estero (Ban runs through November 2017)

Punta Gorda: (Ban runs through July 2018)

Sanibel (Ban runs through January 2018)

Southwest Florida’s first medical marijuana dispensary opened this week on 13971 N. Cleveland Ave. in North Fort Myers.

The Estero Village Council will revisit the issue in January after additional parameters are explained by the state legislature, the spokeswoman said.

