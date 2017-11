Crash snarls traffic, blocks portion of I-75 in Collier County

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. A crash Wednesday afternoon blocked a portion of Interstate 75.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes at mile marker 117.

It’s unclear how the crash happened, how many vehicles involved and if anyone was hurt.

1 of 4

Count on WINK News to bring you more information as it becomes available.