1 seriously injured at Naples construction site

NAPLES, Fla. At least one person was seriously injured Wednesday at a construction site on 110th Avenue, the North Collier Fire Control and Rescue District said.

The construction worker was airlifted to NCH North Naples Hospital, officials said. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the incident with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

The circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear at this time.

