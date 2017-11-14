Working hard or hardly working: Study finds plenty of people waste time at work

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Just because someone is at work does not necessarily mean they are always working. The results of a new survey shows plenty of people waste plenty of time on the job.

Part of the problem is technology. While technology makes it easier to do our jobs, it also keeps us from doing our jobs.

“So you see everyone on their phone, like Instagram, you know check and see if anyone liked your pictures,” said Helen Johnstone.

In a survey from OfficeTeam, employees admit spending one hour and 36 minutes a day doing personal tasks at work. Almost an hour of that is on a smartphone.

“I think it’s absolutely true,” said working mom Jodi Kuchinski. “I do it myself.”

Johnstone agrees as well. “I don’t do it personally but most of my work colleagues do.” Johnstone then admitted she does it “sometimes.”

Another professional, Holly Parker, said laughingly she does it “for just a couple of minutes a day or maybe a couple of hours. Depends on the day.”

OfficeTeam’s Richard Deosingh says millennials are the biggest offenders. They rack up 70 minutes a day on the phone.

“They are big on social media and they are always connected so that second nature move of looking at their phone is constant,” explained Deosingh.

Kuchinski says she has to use her phone on the job.

“I don’t have time to do anything during the week because I’m at work. I leave my house at seven in the morning and I don’t get home until almost 7 o’clock. So I have to do my personal things at work.”

Some businesses block social media and shopping websites on company computers.

Half of the employees surveyed said they use their phones to access those blocked sites.