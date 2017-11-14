Surveillance Video: Tampa police searching for suspected serial killer

TAMPA, Fla. The message from Tampa police was clear: “We need names, not speculation” in figuring out who committed murders in the Seminole Heights neighborhood. That was the message on October 26.

Now, there’s a fourth homicide.

Until evidence says otherwise, Tampa police are relating the Tuesday morning shooting death in the Seminole Heights neighborhood to the three other deaths.

Responding officers found a man dead before 5 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, near North Nebraska Avenue near East McBerry Street.

Suspect information is limited: a thin black male, dressed in all black and wearing a black baseball cap.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan identified the victim as 60-year-old Ronald Felton. It’s believed Felton was crossing the street to meet with someone when a suspect came up from behind and shot him, Dugan said.

Tampa Interim Police Chief Brian Dugan released footage he says is related to the shooting deaths. A person is seen in the video taken on the night of the first murder on Oct. 9 — the murder of Benjamin Mitchell.

The subject in the video is considered a person of interest, Dugan said.

The video shows the person walking down the street and checking their phone before stepping out of frame. Later, they’re seen running.

Dugan said there are four scenarios as to why that person is running: they’re late for dinner, exercising, heard gunshots or “they just murdered Benjamin Mitchell.”



“(The video) gives us more than enough information that somebody should be able to identify this person,” Dugan said.

The video is separate from the video released on Oct. 13, which shows a man who could help solve the Oct. 9 homicide of Benjamin Mitchell.

Police are also investigating the murders of Monica Caridad Hoffa on Oct. 11 and Anthony Naiboa on Oct. 19.

The reward has been increased to $35,000 offered by Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay and the ATF for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the killings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.