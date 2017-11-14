Police: Tampa shooting death may be connected to 3 October murders

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) Until evidence says otherwise, Tampa police are relating the Tuesday morning shooting death in the Seminole Heights neighborhood to the three earlier October murders.

Responding officers found a man dead before 5 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, near North Nebraska Avenue near East McBerry Street.

MORE: Tampa police say 3 killings in 11 days are linked

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan identified the victim as 60-year-old Ronald Felton. It’s believed Felton was crossing the street to meet with someone when a suspect came up from behind and shot him, Dugan said.

Suspect information is limited: a thin black male, dressed in all black and wearing a black baseball cap.

“We have a perimeter set up and we are searing the neighborhood,” Dugan said. “I believe this person lives in this neighborhood and we need everyone’s cooperation.

“We need everyone to pay attention to what’s going on in this neighborhood. … I can only imagine how they are on edge right now, having a fourth murder.”

The first responding sergeant got to the scene in “about a minute,” Tampa police spokesman Steve Hegarty said.

Residents within the police perimeter — Osborne Avenue to Hillsborough and Nebraska Avenues to 15th Street — are asked to stay in their homes and keep their children home from school until an “all clear” is given.

“We want to talk with as many people as we can, we don’t think whoever did this has gone very far at this point,” Hegarty said.

Eight Seminole Heights-area schools are under a “lock-in,” meaning children can be dropped off but will stay there safe until further notice. Elementary schools have extra security while other schools already have security on campus.

Those schools include:

Elementary: Edison, Lockhart, Lomax and Seminole Heights

Middle: Ferrell, Memorial and Young

High: Hillsborough High School

Police ask people to review any surveillance cameras they might have and share it with investigators.

“If you own a gun and it’s in your home, I want you to go to your home right now … and find out if your gun is still there,” Dugan said. “If it’s not, we need you to call us.”

Nebraska Avenue is closed between Hillsborough and Osborne avenues because of the investigation. Drivers are asked to find another route.

Community outreach, patrols after October murders

The Seminole Heights neighborhood has seen an increased police activity since the Oct. 9 shooting death of 22-year-old Benjamin Edward Mitchell. He was killed at a bus stop along N. 15th Street and East Frierson Avenue.

No more than a week later, police announced they found the body of 32-year-old Monica Caridad Hoffa near the intersection of East New Orleans Avenue and North 10th Street.

A third victim, 20-year-old Anthony Naiboa, was killed on Oct. 19. Tampa police said the took the wrong bus home when he was shot to death.

MORE: Tampa residents warned serial killer may be at large

Tampa police and elected leaders hit the sidewalks to show their commitment to the neighborhood not long after the first murder. To help quell families’ fears during Halloween, Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and then-interim Police Chief Brian Dugan walked with children during trick-or-treating.

There remains a $41,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the October killings.