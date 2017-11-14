SWFL organization joins NAACP for MLK Day at Collier schools

NAPLES, Fla. Two organizations are urging the Collier County Public Schools to forgo having classes in session on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Showing up for Racial Justice SWFL, an organization aiming to stopping racism and white supremacy, provided a statement asserting their opinions on the school district’s district’s ruling.

“The decision to hold classes on MLK Day over the clear objections of the NAACP and out of step with other counties affected by Irma, shows a blatant disregard for the history of racism and the dignity of all individuals who struggle for justice,” the organization said in a statement.

The district assigned makeup days for the remainder of the school year after Hurricane Irma caused students to miss approximately two weeks of classes. One of those days included the federal holiday on Jan. 15. Classes were held on Veterans Day, and are also scheduled for Presidents Day.

The NAACP previously filed a complaint. Show up for Racial Justice SWFL said it took issue with the school district’s new makeup day policy, according to the organization.

“This isn’t about a school day, it is about the dignity of us all and the struggle to live in a just society,” Show up for Racial Justice said in a statement.

The school board meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the district headquarters on 5775 Osceola Trail.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews