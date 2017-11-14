Students fundraise to help Cape Coral High School teacher

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Dianna Quay lost everything when an electrical fire sent her home and belongings up in flames the day before Hurricane Irma hit Southwest Florida.

Quay, a teacher at Cape Coral High School, was at a loss for words after taking preventative measures to secure her residence.

“Obviously the day it happened it was overwhelming,” Quay said.

Mia Gligman, a senior at Cape Coral High School, remembered Quay advising her students to prepare for the impending storm. She initially reached out to Quay, but “still wanted to go forward and make sure I did something to help her out.”

Quay is getting picking up the pieces with help from her students at Relay for Quay.

“I just broke down and cried and I said, ‘This is the most thoughtful thing that you guys could’ve done …'” Quay said.

The 5K race will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday at Cape Coral High School on 2300 Santa Barbara Blvd.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews