Mosquito control purchase of Pine Island airport moves forward, no need for rezoning

PINE ISLAND Fla. The Lee County Mosquito Control recently got the OK to purchase the Woodstock Airport on Pine Island.

Resident Mel Williamson enjoys the rural island, “nice quiet laid back neighborhood which is why we all live here, we all came here for that reason,” but that’s about to change, “this will certainly be a bother there’s no doubt about it no matter how you look at it”

“It’s a little bit fishy you know, it just doesn’t set well with a majority of these people.” Helen Andrews said. Andrews recently got a letter saying the district withdrew their request for zoning. Those against the plan thought it was a small victory.

But county officials say rezoning isn’t necessary for them to buy the site.

“We’re already out there working and using these other areas and doing very similar treating in other areas so it’s a little surprise to us that there’s concern this was going to be something new and dramatically different” said Shelly Redovan, deputy director of Lee County Mosquito Control.

Mosquito control says this will save taxpayers in the long run. But some residents like Andrew’s still aren’t happy, “What we wanted was a full disclosure and we didn’t get it.”