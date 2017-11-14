Marco rescue pilots seek help to rebuild hangar after Irma

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. A group of volunteer pilots who assist in emergency rescue efforts needs help after its airplane hangar was destroyed by Hurricane Irma.

Send donations to the following address:

Attn: Marco Island civil air patrol

P.O. Box 225

Marco Island, FL 34146

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

OliviaWINKNews

