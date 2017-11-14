Man fleeing arrest in Collier asks to talk to mom, Trump

OCHOPEE, Fla. A man called 911 while being chased by sheriff’s deputies and asked to speak with his mother and President Donald Trump.

The 10-mile chase along U.S. 41 began early Tuesday morning after deputies found Aric Leon Frydberg, 33, of Dallas, sitting suspiciously at the Ochopee Post Office, a Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrest report said.

A deputy found marijuana in his car and tried to confiscate it, but Frydberg grabbed the bag of weed and stuffed it into his mouth, the report said. Frydberg sped off and dialed 911.

He begged the dispatcher for help, but the dispatcher repeatedly told him to pull over and listen to the deputies, according to audio recordings of the call.

Frydberg later told the dispatcher he knows the president.

“Donald Trump is a close friend of mine,” Frydberg said.

Frydberg drove toward a deputy’s cruiser and almost hit the car before the chase ended when a deputy executed a PIT maneuver, the arrest report said.

He was arrested and faces several felony charges, including fleeing and eluding an officer, aggravated assault on an officer and drug possession.

His mugshot shows several wounds on his face, but it’s unclear how he sustained them.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

TaylorWINKNews

Writer: Chuck Myron

winknews