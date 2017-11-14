Your Health Now: Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Fort Myers, Fla. According to the Healthy Lee Community Health Assessment, lung cancer is the leading cause of death in Lee County. Smoking is the number one risk factor for lung cancer, and is linked to nearly 90 percent of all cases of lung cancer in the United States. November is lung cancer awareness month, and Veena Sharma, an oncology nurse navigator with Lee Health, is here today to talk about screening and help that is available at the regional cancer center.