GPS device little help for stolen Cape Coral boat motor

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A Cape Coral man thought he’d outsmarted thieves when he used a GPS tracker to track down the location of his stolen boat motor.

But neither he nor police have been able to get the $17,000 motor back.

Ben Pearson had his 21-foot Striper at a storage lot for more than a year, but the thieves tore off locks and cut through wires to get to the 200-horsepower Yamaha engine.

The GPS device sent Pearson alert when the motor was snatched, and he began the chase.

“I figured they were going for the East Coast, so I hopped on the (Alligator) Alley, started going after them.”

He tracked the thieves to a storage unit in Collier County, but the Cape Coral Police Department, which is handling the case, hasn’t been able to get into the building or check surveillance cameras.

“If it was in there, it’s gone at this point,” Pearson said. “For you to have a lead that good and let that many hours go by without accessing the cameras, I don’t even know what to say about it.”

Police said they’re still working on the case, but Pearson said he’s already planning to buy a new motor.

This time, he’ll install two trackers and buy insurance for it, he said.

