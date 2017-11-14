Detectives search home in connection to killing of dog

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS Miami) Police are searching a home in connection to the killing of a pit bull.

Crime scene tape went up Tuesday around a triplex unit in the 1900 block of Lee Street in Hollywood.

Officers could be seen pulling items out of the back unit, putting them on a table under a blue tent.

Neighbors said they’ve been told this is connected to the vicious killing of Ollie the dog.

The pit bull mix was found stabbed over 50 times and stuffed in a blue suitcase back in early October.

Since Ollie’s death, the reward has grown to more than $40,000 for information leading to the killer. And posters were placed all over the neighborhood.

Kristen Bagarozza and her boyfriend found Ollie in the suitcase at a vacant house on Lee Street, close to where police are searching.

The hope now is that police are a step closer to finding who did this to Ollie and why.