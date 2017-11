Crash blocks Lee Blvd. at Gunnery Road in Lehigh

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A crash has closed eastbound Lee Boulevard at Gunnery Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

At least one person is hurt, the FHP said. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the area.

The wreck happened around 2:30 p.m., according to the FHP.