Crash kills 1, closes El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. At least one person was killed Tuesday night in a crash on El Jobean Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The road was shut down in both directions by the collision near the intersection with Cornelius Boulevard, according to the FHP. It took place shortly after 9 p.m.

The wreck involved a motorcycle and a car, witness John Anderton said.

The intersection is just west of Charlotte Sports Park.

No further information is immediately available.

Writer: Chuck Myron

winknews