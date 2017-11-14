Bonita looks to hire planning expert to help with affordable housing shortage

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. Bonita Springs was suffering a shortage of affordable homes and rental options before Hurricane Irma. And after the August flooding and devastation of the hurricane, the area is in an even worse situation.

The City is looking at options to help ease the situation by modifying density and zoning laws.

Bonita Springs is looking to sign a contract with a nationally recognized expert, Margaret Wuerstle, Executive Director of the Southwest Florida Regional Planning Council to develop recommendations for changes to development codes, zoning ordinances, and housing programs.

The city says strategies would be proposed to fit the city’s needs and not a Lee, Collier County need.

In this deal Bonita hopes to redevelop housing inventory for affordable sale prices and rental rates compatible with the surrounding area.

A workshop would be held for public input before a report is completed of proposed strategies.