Woman killed in Fort Myers, suspect in custody

FORT MYERS, Fla. A woman was killed early Tuesday morning on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

The suspect is in custody, and the suspect and victim knew each other, according to police.

Multiple streets are blocked, and police have narrowed the investigation to the intersection of Towles Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The circumstances leading up to the killing were unclear.

