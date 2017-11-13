Topgolf to build driving range in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. Topgolf will build a driving range near Colonial Boulevard and Ben C. Pratt/Six Mile Cypress Parkway, a city spokeswoman said.

The souped-up ranges, which seek to combine golf and entertainment with towering banks of hitting boxes connected to restaurants and bars, are in 33 locations around the world, including Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville. The Fort Myers location will be close to the Eastwood Golf Course.

The Dallas-based company has secured the property, though it’s unclear when it will open, the spokeswoman said.

This is a developing story. Check back with WINK News for more.