Sketch released of cold-case Collier homicide victim

GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. A new sketch has been released of a woman killed more than 13 years ago.

Her remains were found April 14, 2004, when a Collier County Sheriff’s deputy spotted her partially buried skull after stopping his car and getting out to make a phone call at Immokalee Road and Richards Street.

The remains were buried in a shallow grave and wrapped in a green shower curtain in a wooded area, the sheriff’s office said. They estimate the woman had been dead for more than a year.

The Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide but couldn’t determine a cause of death, according to the sheriff’s office.

A forensic artist drew a sketch in 2009 but was unable to make a full rendering because part of the woman’s jaw and skull were damaged, the sheriff’s office said. Improvements in facial reconstruction technology have allowed artists to depict her entire face.

Sheriff’s office detectives believe the woman was Caucasian and between 30 and 40 years old at the time of her death. She was between 5-foot-1 and 5-foot-6 and was wearing a sweatshirt, sweatpants and sneakers.

The sweatshirt label was from a brand called “Favorites.” It was featured in black stitching with light blue and pink coloring. Below is a photo of the label:

The woman’s sneakers were size 7.5 B and had silver and light blue coloring on the heel with the words “Olympics” and “USA” on the back. They also featured the Olympics rings logo. A photo of the sneaker label is below:

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has any information is urged to call Homicide Det. William Still at 239-252-0057.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).