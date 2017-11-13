San Carlos Park man to face sentencing for deadly wrong-way crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 47-year-old man who entered a plea for his part in a fatal wrong way crash will learn his fate.

Brian Canfield, of San Carlos Park pleaded no contest on Oct. 3, according to the 20th Judicial Circuit.

He was accused of driving the wrong way on Aug. 7, 2016 on Interstate 75 and colliding with another vehicle. The driver, 34-year-old Anne Shifley later succumbed to her injuries.

Canfield was arrested on Feb. 22 and faced charges of driving under the influence, manslaughter, vehicular homicide, DUI property damage and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Canfield’s sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

