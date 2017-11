How to prevent kids from getting too much cough medicine

FORT MYERS, Fla. It’s the season where kids start getting colds and head cough, but new research shows some drugs intended to help kids feel better, can also harm them instead, if too much is taken.

WINK News Call for Action reporter Michelle Kingston explains what parents can do to prevent giving their kids too much cough medicine.

Reporter: Michelle Kingston

MKingstonWINK