Man, 63, found in water at Marco Island marina

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. A body was found floating in the water Saturday morning at the Calusa Island Marina, the Marco Island Police Department said.

Police responded around 6:40 a.m. to the marina on 385 Angler Drive and found a man, later identified as Kevin M. Peterson, 63, of Marco Island and Michigan.

Area residents are not at risk, but police are not looking for suspects, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

The circumstances leading up to Peterson’s death, the cause of death and his primary residence were unclear.

