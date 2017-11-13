News
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
Investigations
FMPD audit
Cold Case Stories
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Weather
Lifestyle
Where’s WINK
Events
Contests
Odd Videos
Sports
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
Call for Action
Hurricane Central
Irma Recovery
Newsletters
News Tips
Mobile
70°
Clear
WINK NEWS
News
All
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
Investigations
FMPD audit
Cold Case Stories
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Soldier shot by North Korean guards while defecting to the South
Powerful earthquake on Iran-Iraq border kills more than 330
Police investigate Fort Myers homicide
Cape Coral police say a man tried to pull a child…
Weather
Lifestyle
All
Where’s WINK
Events
Contests
Odd Videos
Oh, baby! Orangutan born at Busch Gardens needs a name
2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in New York City
Oregon deputies find noisy pet parrot after 911 call
Breakfast at Tiffany’s now a reality with new cafe
Sports
All
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
Tiburón scrambled to prep course for LPGA after Irma
Risk of concussion may be greater for girls playing football than…
American, Canadian cultures combine to form the Florida Everblades
Flanagan upsets Keitany, ends US drought at NYC Marathon
Call for Action
Hurricane Central
Irma Recovery
70°
Home
Weather Forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Published:
November 13, 2017 6:07 AM EST
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Sun & clouds, isolated rain for Sunday
Latest forecast
Warm, sun & clouds for Veterans Day
WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader.
Copyright ©2017 WINK Digital Media