George W. Bush to speak at North Naples financial conference

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. Former President George W. Bush is scheduled to speak Monday at at a financial conference at The Ritz-Carlton.

The Global Financial Leadership Conference –designed to gather leading financial, discuss financial, economic and geopolitical officials and discuss various issues– will take place from Monday to Wednesday at the hotel on 280 Vanderbilt Beach Road.

Along with the former president, former Gov. Jeb Bush, former U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon and General Electric Chairman Jeff Immelt are keynote speakers at the event.

MORE: George W. Bush to speak at North Naples financial event