Fort Myers teen killed after leaving car at scene of crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. A teen was hit and killed Saturday night when he got out of his car at the scene of a crash.

Davidson Louis, 19, of Fort Myers, was struck by a car traveling eastbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Dupree Street, Fort Myers police said.

Moments earlier, Louis had driven into the path of a vehicle at the intersection, causing the crash, according to police.

He left his car to check on the condition of the people in the other vehicle and to flag down help. The driver of the car that ran over him didn’t see him standing in the road, police said.