FMPD officer fired, accused of lying to get OT pay

FORT MYERS, Fla. A police officer lost his job after an investigation showed he lied to get overtime pay.

The Fort Myers Police Department terminated Officer Ryan Smith in October, according to an internal affairs investigation released Monday.

Smith missed eight traffic court appearances but wrote down overtime for five of them, the investigation said.

Someone at the courthouse complained to the police department that Smith wasn’t showing up, prompting the investigation.

