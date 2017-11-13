Convicted Fort Myers felon receives 15 years for gun possession

FORT MYERS, Fla. A three-time convicted felon was sentenced Monday to 15 years and eight months in federal prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition.

Derrick L. Kinchen, 39, of Fort Myers, was subject to enhanced penalties under the Armed Career Criminal statute, the U.S. Justice Department said. He must also give up the gun and ammo.

Kinchen was seen with a gun at an apartment complex on July 22, 2016, witnesses told the Fort Myers Police Department. A woman told officers Kinchen ran into her apartment to hide from police and dropped the gun.

Body cameras worn by the officers showed the gun laying on the floor. Kinchen was later located and arrested.

MORE: Body cameras help close cases in Southwest Florida