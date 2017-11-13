New phase of Del Prado Boulevard construction to begin

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Construction is set to begin Wednesday night on Del Prado Boulevard from Palaco Grande Parkway to Veterans Parkway.

This $1.1 million project is the third part of a project that started in 2014, Lee County spokeswoman Betsy Clayton said. Two segments of the Del Prado Boulevard project have been completed — Cape Coral Parkway to Coronado Parkway, and Coronado Parkway to Palaco Grande Parkway.

Future segments go from Veterans Parkway to Coral Point Drive, from Coral Point Drive to Viscaya Parkway, from Viscaya Parkway to Hancock Bridge Parkway and lastly, Hancock Bridge Parkway to Pine Island Road, Clayton said.

Most of the construction will be completed overnight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., and no detours will be necessary, according to Clayton.

The project encompasses road resurfacing, signal improvements for the pedestrian walk and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Clayton said.

The ADA improvements will include detectable warning surfaces — which are yellow pads on the road — push-walk buttons at more accessible heights and realignment of crosswalks. Illuminated street signs will also be installed.

The entire project is set to be completed in 2022.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson



Writer: Emily Ford

