2 killed in Morse Shores neighborhood off Palm Beach Blvd.

FORT MYERS, Fla. Two people were killed this weekend inside a home off Palm Beach Boulevard.

Authorities found the bodies around 4 a.m. Sunday at the home on Maine Avenue in the Morse Shores community, according to the sheriff’s office. They have since been ruled the victims of a double-homicide.

Maine Avenue was blocked off between Shaw Boulevard and Coral Drive, with multiple sheriff’s office vehicle on scene.

It’s not immediately clear how they were killed.

Count on WINK News to bring you more details as they become available.