Oh, baby! Orangutan born at Busch Gardens needs a name

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) A baby orangutan born recently in Tampa Bay is in need of a name.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is welcoming its newest, three-pound addition to the park with an upcoming Facebook contest.

Zoo officials say he’s doing well under the care of its mother, Luna, according to a news release. The animal team is keeping watch, too.

Visit Busch Gardens’ Facebook page for updates and when you can see the baby for yourself!