Naples man, 23, killed in Collier County crash

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. One person died in a crash Saturday evening on Livingston Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 7:48 p.m. at the intersection of Livingston Road and Carlton Lakes Boulevard, according to the FHP. Brandon Anderson, 23, of Naples was in a 2017 Nissan Sentra stopped at the intersection when a woman driving in a Toyota Highlander entered the intersection and hit the left side of the Nissan.

Both vehicles were pushed into the intersection following the crash, State troopers said. The Toyota hit a tree, and both vehicles overturned following the collision.

Anderson was pronounced dead at North Collier Hospital, according to State troopers. The driver of the Toyota is in serious condition.

Charges are pending, State troopers said.