Cape Coral police say a man tried to pull a child into his car

CAPE CORAL, Fla. The Cape Coral Police Department responded to a call of stranger danger Sunday at 5:15 p.m. in the 100 block of SE 15th Terrace.

A man described as being 40-50 years of age driving a white Toyota Prius exited his car and grabbed a child and attempted to get him into his car, according to police.

The suspect was wearing a plain shirt and possibly jean shorts. The child was able to get away and call 911.

The vehicle was seen by witnesses in the area prior to the attempt. Please take precautions, and anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223 or 911.