3rd annual race benefits SWFL legal aid organization

FORT MYERS, Fla. Southwest Florida residents ran, or walked for a good cause Sunday morning at Jog for Justice.

The third annual race began at 8:05 a.m. in downtown Fort Myers. The race benefits the Lee County Legal Aid Society, an organization that provides free legal help to low income families in Lee County.

Visit the organization’s website for more information on Jog for Justice.

Reporter: Kristin Sanchez

kristinwinknews

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews