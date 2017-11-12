2 found dead inside Lee County home

FORT MYERS, Fla. Two people were found dead early Sunday morning inside a home off Palm Beach Boulevard, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded around 4 a.m. to the home on Maine Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office.

Maine Avenue is blocked off between Shaw Boulevard and Coral Drive. There are multiple deputy vehicles on scene.

The circumstances leading up to the deaths were unclear.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Reporter: Chris Grisby



Writer: Rachel Ravina

