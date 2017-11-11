North Naples child hit by car

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. A 2-year-old child suffered serious injuries in a crash Sunday morning in a neighborhood off Goodlette-Frank Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 11:46 a.m. at a home on the 7000 block of Burnt Sienna Circle, according to the FHP. A woman driving a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe backed out onto the street when she hit the toddler.

The child was riding a scooter and wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, State troopers said. The child was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.

A 50-year-old Naples woman was cited for improper backing, according to State troopers.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews