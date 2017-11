Event honors SWFL veterans

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Southwest Florida residents can honor the nation’s veterans Saturday at Salute to the Brave: HERO Project.

There will be a ceremony, live music, food trucks, and battle of the brigades. Event proceeds benefit Avow, an organization dedicated to providing hospice care.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Top Rocker Field at Six Bends Harley-Davidson on 9501 Thunder Road.