Woman facing prostitution charge after Cape massage parlor sting

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A woman was arrested Thursday at a Del Prado Boulevard massage business after an undercover officer said she offered sex for money.

Xue Hua Lin, 51, of the 3600 block of Southwest 117th Avenue in Miami, is facing a prostitution charge after a Lee County Sheriff’s Office sting at New Moon Massage on 1109 Del Prado Blvd. S.

The owner of the business told deputies he was unaware of any such activity going on at his business. Lin has a current massage therapist license, the sheriff’s office said.

She was released on $750 bond.

