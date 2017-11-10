Website offers $10K-a-month job in Cancun

FORT MYERS, Fla. Living in Southwest Florida is nice.

But getting paid $10,000 a month to live in Cancun, Mexico? That might be even better.

The website Cancun.com is offering just that to the right candidate for its “Cancun Experience Officer” opening.

The person who gets the job will “create videos, tell stories, and share their experiences living, playing, and discovering Cancun,” according to the job description on the site. No experience is necessary, the site says.

Whoever gets the job will be housed in luxury hotels and resorts, and all work-related accommodations, excursions, and equipment will be completely paid for by Cancun.com, the job description says.

One catch — it’s only a temporary position that runs from March to August 2018. And there figures to be plenty of competition.

Applications are being accepted through Dec. 17. Click here for more information on how to apply.