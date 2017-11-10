SWFL authorities assisting U.S. Coast Guard in search for 4 missing boaters

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Three Lee County agencies are assisting the U.S. Coast Guard in the search for four missing boaters Friday morning, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

A 23-foot Sea Ray boat was reported missing at 3:30 a.m., according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Crews began searching around 4:30 a.m.

The four ate at Doc Fords on Fort Myers Beach before leaving to drop off a member of the group at the Sandpiper Gulf Resort before heading back to the Horton Park Boat Ramp, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

There is a jeep parked at the Horton Boat Ramp, just south of the Midpoint Bridge, where police are searching, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The sheriff’s office has marine unit searching near the Cape Coral Bridge on the Caloosahatchee River.

The Iona-McGregor Fire District also has a boat searching, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

