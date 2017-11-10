Service workers in Naples get bikes with safety gear

NAPLES, Fla. It’s the time of year when the roads start to get busier in Southwest Florida — and it’s not only cars you need to keep an eye on.

The Naples Pathways Coalition spent Friday retrofitting more than 30 bikes for service workers at the Naples Beach Hotel. It’s crucial for them to have lights, helmets that fit properly and reflective vests, said Beth Brainard, the coalition’s executive director.

“Often they’re riding after sunset or before it gets light out,” she said. “It’s important because Collier County has the highest percentage of people in Florida who only have a bicycle to ride to work.”

Many workers come from other states or countries with different laws, so many don’t know the rules of the road, Brainard said.

The coalition also gave a presentation Friday about the new reflective lights on the bikes and other safety tips.

The bikes are provided by the hotel for the service workers as part of the Blue Zones Project, a program that promotes healthy lifestyles.

